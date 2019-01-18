The John Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon is Back

The course is shortened by 125 miles.

DULUTH, Minn.- Mushers from all over the United States and Canada are gearing up for the 35th annual John Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon, next Sunday.

The full marathon will start at Billy’s bar in Duluth and end in Grand Portage

Two additional legs within the race will stop in Lutsen and Two Harbors.

This year the course was shortened to 300 miles from 425 miles after mushers reached out with concern on the length of the course.

“We made the decision to change the mileage based on feedback from the mushers. It’s hard to train that long for that length of race, this early in the season,” said Beargrease Marketing representative Monica Hendrickson

The shorter course will still be a qualifier for two mushers who are attempting to participate in the famed Iditarod race in Alaska.