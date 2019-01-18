UPDATE: Duluth Warming Center Open Tonight

Visit the CHUM Facebook Page for Alerts

DULUTH, Minn. – CHUM announced the Warming Center will be activated Friday night and Saturday night due to temperatures that are expected to reach zero degrees or below.

According to the City of Duluth, the Duluth Warming Center will be activated on a day by day basis and posted on the CHUM Facebook page.

The Warming Center is located at 5830 Grand Avenue in the City Center West building.

Warming Center hours are 10:00 p.m. to 6:30 a.m.

For future activation alerts visit the CHUM Facebook or click here.