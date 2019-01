Wilderness Fall to Blizzard in High-Scoring Affair

A three-goal second period wasn't enough to push Minnesota past Brookings.

CLOQUET, Minn. – The Minnesota Wilderness battled back from a two-goal deficit, but it wouldn’t be enough as Brookings got the overtime win 5-4 Friday night at the Northwoods Credit Union Arena.

Oula Kuure, Luke Dow, Isaac Kobienia and Jack Johnson all scored for the Wilderness, who will take on the Blizzard Saturday night.