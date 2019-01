Yellowjacket Women Fall at Home to Blugolds

The UWS women's hockey team lost at home to UW-Eau Claire 4-1.

SUPERIOR, Wisc. – Kaleigh Martinson scored the lone goal for the UWS women’s hockey team as they fell to UW-Eau Claire 4-1 Friday night at Wessman Arena.

The Yellowjackets fall to 7-12-1 on the season as they will travel to Eau Claire Saturday to cap off the home-and-home series.