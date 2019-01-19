Bulldogs Women, Men Sweep Weekend Series

The Minnesota Duluth women dominated Ohio State while the men shut out Miami (OH) for the fourth consecutive time.

DULUTH, Minn. – The Minnesota Duluth women’s hockey team capped off its first home series of 2019 on a high note, getting the 6-3 win over Ohio State and sweeping the No. 5 Buckeyes.

The Bulldogs got off to another quick start and pulled away in the third to get the win. Naomi Rogge and Sydney Brodt each scored twice while Anna Klein and Gabbie Hughes both netted one. For the series, Rogge had four goals, Brodt had three and Klein and Hughes had two.

Maddie Rooney made 36 saves on Saturday to get the win. The Bulldogs outscored the Buckeyes 11-5 on the weekend.

UMD (10-10-2) will host Quinnipiac next weekend for a two-game series.

The No. 5 UMD men’s hockey team also picked up the weekend sweep, shutting out Miami (OH) on Saturday 3-0. Scott Perunovich, Justin Richards and Nick Swaney scored in the win. Hunter Shepard made 17 saves for his fourth shutout of the season and 12th of his career, and led the Bulldogs to their fourth straight shutout over the RedHawks.

UMD (14-6-2) will host the University of Omaha next weekend.