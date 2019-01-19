Curling into Team USA at US Curling Junior Nationals

Championship Held in Two Harbors for First Time

TWO HARBORS, Minn.- Crowds packed the Two Harbors Curling Club, anxious to see their team move on, at the 2019 U.S. Curling Association Junior Nationals.

These young men and women curlers battled it out not only to win the championship, but for the coveted place that comes with it.

As curlers pull shots, their rocks striking with an ominous “CLACK,” sparking the crowds’ cheers from behind glass.

The atmosphere is fun but tense, as curlers ages 16–21 play in front of their friends, families, and coaches, for a chance to move on to the big leagues.

“The winners of this event move on and become team USA to play in Liverpool, Nova Scotia,” said Club Board Member, and Event Chair, Brice Hanson.

A competition which propels the club as well as the curlers.

“Hosting the event’s been a great honor,” said Hanson. “This is an event that is usually held at a much larger club.”

“It’s given us a chance to update our club, receive some amazing grant funding from the community, and it’s given a chance for us to renew our mission to the sport.”

The women’s teams closed out the final day of the competition, the game moving quick against the clock.

For all these longtime curlers, just competing here is an achievement they never thought possible.

“Honestly just where I’ve gotten. It’s like, 5th grade when I first started I never thought I would be competing in Junior Nationals,” said Michael Mattson, with Team Tuma.

The two teams to advance are Team Flannery of the women’s division and Team Stopera of the men’s.

They’ll go on to represent team USA on international ice, leaving behind a legacy of dedication in Minnesota.