Former State Politician Tom Rukavina Remembered in Service

Friends, family and respected colleagues remembered the life of Thomas "Tom" Rukavina.

VIRGINIA, Minn.- Over 750 in attendance Saturday morning to honor the life and memories of former Minnesota politician Tom Rukavina.

The service held at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Virginia paid tribute to the Iron Ranger who lost his battle to leukemia early January.

“I find it incredibly providential that tom died on his last day of service. I believe in god’s providence hat just maybe his mission was done,” Father Brandon Moravitz

Nearly two weeks after losing his battle to leukemia, long time Minnesota politician Thomas ‘Tom’ Rukavina remembered in a service of almost a thousand. Officials like governor Tim Walz and fellow Iron Ranger Joe Radinovich in attendance. But primarily, many friends and family touched by Rukavina in some way.

“While Tom was a public figure, he was more than that. Tommy was a loving father, grandfather, husband, brother, uncle, cousin and stapfther,” brother Mark Rukavina said.

Loved ones shared memories, highlighting what they consider some of his greatest accomplishments in a decades long career…

Work on Iron Range plants, the Mesabi Trail and being an instrumental part in the passing of several state bills. Many saw his greatest success in the way he treated others.

“He taught us that he janitor that cleans the hospital is just as important a the doctor practicing medicine in that hospital,” son Victor Rukavina said.

Writing thank you notes and letters of his message up until his passing, one of which was included in the service program, his last words in a letter written from his hospital bed to the editor of the Timberjay Newspaper reading “Hate helps no one, love solves everything.”

Between prayers and communion, guests were asked to hug their neighbors and ask where they came from, as tom would have done. Leading to a final prayer and a hope for peace for those who were touched by his life.

“Tom Rukavina, I beg you to pray for us from the gates of heaven and just maybe, your greatest work is not done yet,” Father said. “Pray for us, pray for your family, pray for your city, our county, our state, and our country. May you forever rest in peace.”