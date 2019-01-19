Free Haircuts For Federal Workers

Dapper Jack's Treating Unpaid Workers Affected by Shutdown

DULUTH, Minn.- As businesses across the Northland continue to offer discounted or free services to unpaid federal workers during the shutdown, Dapper Jack’s barbershop on 47th Avenue East offered free haircuts to federal workers.

If you’re wondering how many people really need it, the barber there says he had folks lined up before he even opened.

He says the feeling after a fresh haircut is just what some of these workers needed to boost their morale.

“Just to give back to those guys and girls and do some free cuts for all federal workers, including my coast guard brothers and sisters,” said Barber Randall Anderson.

“Especially in a place like Duluth, y’know they’re a strong community and they’re gonna support you. So just keep doing your job and know that cloud’ll clear shortly.”

Anderson is an active duty Coast Guard member himself, and says he hopes to do more events like this as long as the shutdown continues.