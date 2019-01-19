Hilltoppers Basketball Split Doubleheader with Timberwolves

Duluth Marshall girls dominated Ely on Saturday to pick up its fifth straight win.

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth Marshall basketball teams held a cancer awareness night on Saturday and recognized long-time boys hockey coach Brendan Flaherty, who is in remission from throat cancer, during their games against Ely.

For the Hilltopper girls, they dominated Ely, picking up the 83-59 win. The Hilltoppers (11-3) will host Superior on Tuesday.

For the Hilltopper boys, they couldn’t rally late as Ely got the 72-56 win. Duluth Marshall (5-5) will host Cherry on Friday, Jan. 25.