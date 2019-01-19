Hilltoppers Girls Hockey Falls to Wildcats

Victoria Thorson scored the lone goal for Duluth Marshall.

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth Marshall girls hockey team struggled to get much offense going until the third period, falling to Dodge County 2-1 on Saturday.

Victoria Thorson scored the lone goal for the Hilltoppers to tie things up in the third, but the Wildcats responded late in the period to get the win. Duluth Marshall goalie Charlesa Prior made 18 saves.

Duluth Marshall (13-7) will host Duluth on Thursday, Jan. 24.