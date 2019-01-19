Skiing, Skating and Snowshoeing by Candlelight

13th Annual Event Held in Cold Temps
Arman Rahman,

DULUTH, Minn.- In true Northland fashion, families bundled up and took to the ice-cold outside at Hartley Nature Center.

The Center hosted their 13th Annual Candlelight Ski, Skate and Snowshoe event.

Families could enjoy fat biking and snowshoe hiking on a trail adorned with lights, skate on Hartley Pond, or share some hot chocolate at the yurt.

Organizers say, when in Duluth, the outdoors are there to explore no matter how cold it is.

“We have such a long cold season and there’s so many great things you can do outside,” said Hartley Executive Director, Tom O’Rourke. “So we don’t let a little cold, a little darkness keep us in. We want to get out, get healthy, and connect with the great outdoors.”

Hartley Nature Center also still has slots open for their winter camps, which you can find on their website.

