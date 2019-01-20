DFL-Endorsed Lee vs. Lourey In Tuesday’s Primary For Senate Dist. 11

DULUTH, Minn. – Former news personality Michelle Lee took a win Saturday for the DFL endorsement for Minnesota’s Dist. 11 Senate seat. The primary is Tuesday, Jan. 22.

Lee received 50.6 percent of the delegate votes on the first ballot at the convention held in Barnum on Saturday. Sixty percent is needed for an endorsement.

DFL candidate Stu Lourey immediately conceded to Lee, which made Lee the DFL-endorsed candidate for the seat.

“We must seize this opportunity today to build a world where our children and grandchildren will have access to quality education, affordable healthcare and the opportunity to create the economy of the 21st century with an eye to protecting our environment for seven generations to come,” according to Lee who has lived in the district in Moose Lake since 1983.

Lee is also endorsed by “the national organization Women Winning,Journalist and activist Gloria Steinem, Former Lt. Governor Yvonne Prettner Solon, retired State Senator Barb Goodwin, former St. Louis County Commissioner, Peg Sweeney and the founder of ERA MN, Betty Folliard,” according to a press release by her campaign.

Lourey is the son of Tony Lourey, who is leaving the Dist. 11 Senate seat to become Gov. Tim Walz’ the new commissioner of the Minnesota Department of Human Services.

In a press release, Lourey said, “I am proud to be Labor endorsed by the AFL-CIO, the Northeast Area Labor Council, AFSCME, MAPE, The Duluth Building Trades, the Minnesota Nurses Association, the Teamsters Joint Council 32, LiUNA, and the United Steelworkers District 11. Our campaign is carrying forward our message of fighting for affordable healthcare, strong schools, access to broadband, and good jobs, so all of us can live our best lives here.”

Whoever wins the primary on Tuesday will face off in the general election against Republican candidate Jason Rarick and Legal Marijuana Now party candidate John “Sparky” Birrenbach.