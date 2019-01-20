Duluth Native Huffman Wins Second Pro Match

Danny Huffman got the first round TKO at the Grand Casino this past Friday.

DULUTH, Minn. Duluth native and professional boxer Danny Huffman had a great showing this past Friday at the Grand Casino in Hinckley.

Huffman got the first round TKO over Lucas Kennedy of Topeka, Kansas, pushing his pro record to 2–0.

According to Jungle Boy Boxing’s Facebook page, Huffman plans to have a few more fights this year, including another one hopefully in his hometown of Duluth.