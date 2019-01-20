Swerving into the New Year with Lake Superior R/C Club

Club Holds Annual New Year's Rumble

SUPERIOR, Wis.- Some people are still ringing in the New Year behind the wheel.

Some very small wheels.

The Lake Superior R/C Club hosted it’s 16th Annual New Year’s Rumble, at the Superior Armory on Sunday.

Dozens of small speed racers zoomed and crashed through the races.

According to organizers, unlike real cars, all ages can drive.

“Just like a kid I just raced against, beat me pretty solemnly,” said Gary Pauna, President of the Club. “And he’s probably 12–14 years old, and I’m 65 years old, so you can compete no matter what age you’re at.”

“Just your hand–eye–coordination and how you can get the car and how you can wrench.”

Competitors build the cars themselves from kits, modifying them as they please, just like life-sized automobiles.

If you want to get involved with the R/C Club, catch them at the Armory any Thursday.