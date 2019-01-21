Cardinals Knock Off Rangers in Section 7A Showdown

The Cromwell-Wright girls basketball team got a big win at home Monday night.

CROMWELL, Minn. – In a battle between two of the best girls basketball teams of Section 7A, Cromwell-Wright got the best of Mountain Iron-Buhl 78-58 Monday night at Cromwell Middle School.

The Cardinals avenged their loss back on December 28th as they improve to 12-1. Next up for Cromwell-Wright is a home game against Esko on Thursday.

The Rangers suffered their first section loss of the season, as they fall to 15-3. They will be back at home Thursday as they host Deer River.