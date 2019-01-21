Evening Anchor – Full Time

KQDS-TV, FOX 21 NEWS in Duluth, MN is looking for someone to co-anchor our 5:30 and 9 p.m. weekday evening newscasts (Sunday-Thursday). This is not a position for beginners. Ideal candidate has several years of experience behind the anchor desk. Beyond anchoring, you will also have opportunities to contribute as a reporter and producer. We need a hard working newsroom leader to effectively fill this role. That means being a multi-tasking team player who is able to work smoothly with other employees. You should be excited to be heavily involved with community events. And also be able to efficiently meet tight deadlines and react quickly to breaking news situations.

E-mail work sample links, resume and cover letter to: dclouse@kqdsfox21.tv (No phone calls please).

EEO FOX21, owner Red River Broadcast Co., LLC.