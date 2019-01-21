Fundraiser to Support Duluth Area Horse Trail Alliance

The Duluth Area Horse Trail Alliance is Hosting a Classic Horse Movie Night Thursday, January 24 at Zeitgeist

DULUTH, Minn. – This bitter winter weather doesn’t help local horse enthusiasts get out on the trails, but that’s not stopping the Duluth Area Horse Trail Alliance from thinking about warmer months ahead.

The Alliance is set to host the first ever Classic Horse Movie Night Fundraiser for horse trails on Thursday, January 24 at Zeitgeist in Duluth.

The 1979 movie, The Black Stallion, will hit the big screen as a fundraiser for the Alliance.

This award-winning, cinematic film is about a young boy who befriends a magnificent horse while stranded on a deserted island, and all the adventures that ensue. The movie is appropriate for all ages.

The event is happening from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

A silent auction will be taking place prior to the film from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Tickets are $10 adult, $5 children 15 and younger.

Tickets can be purchased the night of at the door, or click here to purchase today.