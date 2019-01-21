Girl Scouts Troop Raises Money for CPR Classes with a Bake Sale

Troop learns the value of earning their own money.

DULUTH, Minn.- A few girl scouts hosted a bake sale at the Holiday center in Downtown Duluth.

Troop 4287 sold a variety of treats like baked cookies and brownies, to raise money for CPR and babysitting classes.

Troop leader says it’s a great lesson for the six graders.

“It’s a good life skill they are getting to an age where they are beginning to think about money and this is one way to earn their own money,” said Valerie Rappana.

The troop leader also says the girls are excited to raise the money for the classes to add another badge to their sash.