Local Leaders Hosts First Ever MLK Day March and Rally in Virginia

"He was the symbol that drove diversity and acceptance."

VIRGINIA, Minn.- For the first time in Virginia, hundreds marched from city hall to Virginia High School to embrace diversity within the community in honor Dr. Martin Luther King.

Cold crisp air hit the many faces of a community marching to welcome the love of humanity and the inclusion of all people.

The Diversity Committee of Mesabi Range College and other local human rights organizations planned the day to recognize Dr. Martin Luther King’s achievements. A march that had never been done before in the community of Virginia.

People from all over joined this march to acknowledge diversity not just in Virginia but within all communities.

“I think this is a wonderful opportunity for Virginia and the area around it. I’m not a citizen, but I grew up here,” said Janet Eichholz. “I think it is a wonderful opportunity to show our love and support for all the citizens of our country.”

The diversity leader at Mesabi Range College had one goal in mind when he started the process for this march.

“The college students, community and people from all over can come and bond today, we can represent Dr. Martin Luther King,” said Antavius Thomas. “We’re just trying to make everyone feel included.”

After the short march which lead to Virginia High School for a rally, a host of key speakers expressed gratitude for the out pour of support.

It left many with the thought of embracing all of humanity.

Click here for more information about the Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Committee.