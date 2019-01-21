Nailing Down Issues for 34th Annual Superior Days

Planning Meeting Goes Over What Group is Taking to Madison

SUPERIOR, Wis.- In less than a month delegates from the superior area will be heading to Madison to lobby state lawmakers on local political issues.

It will be the 34th Annual Superior Days.

Earlier today a community planning meeting was held at WITC Superior.

At the meeting they were able to nail down 3 key issues they will take to statehouse this February 12th and 13th.

“We’re going down there this year with 3 legislative issues,” said James Anderson, Superior Days Coordinator. “Medicaid is the big one, along with seeking some help for local roads and support for the UW system request, and that will give about $2.68 million more for UW Superior.”

People can still sign up to go to Madison with the group.

Registration is open until January 31st, when there will be a training at UWS Yellow Jacket Union.