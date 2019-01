Netflix to Reboot ‘Unsolved Mysteries’

A Host not yet Been Announced

(AP) – Netflix is continuing its string of re-boots by bringing back “Unsolved Mysteries.”

Netflix says the true-crime and paranormal activity show will follow the original format, but only focus on a single case.

The first season will start with 12 episodes.

The executive producer of “Stanger Things” will oversee the production.

Netflix has not announced when the new “Unsolved Mysteries” will debut or who the host will be.