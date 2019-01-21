Superior man Dies After Vehicle Falls 35 Feet From U.S. Highway 2 Viaduct

The Crash Remains Under Investigation

SUPERIOR, Wis. – A 60-year-old man was killed Monday morning when the vehicle he was driving went over the side of the Belknap Street and US Highway 2 viaduct in Superior.

According to the Superior Police Department the vehicle was traveling west on Belknap Street and went over the north side of the bridge railing.

The vehicle fell approximately 35 feet to the ground killing the driver.

Authorities say the roadway was ice-covered and slippery at the time of the crash.

The name of the driver is being withheld pending family notification.

The crash remains under investigation with the assistance of the Wisconsin State Patrol.