Superior Police Notify Residents of Sex Offender Release

Bunten was Convited in 2014

SUPERIOR, Wis. – The Superior Police Department is notifying the public that a man convicted of second-degree sexual assault is to be released on Tuesday, January 22 into the City of Superior.

According to police, 48-year-old Christopher Bunten will be relocating to a residence near the Superior Public library.

Authorities say Bunten was convicted in January 2014 of sexually assaulting a female victim who knew Bunten.

Bunten used verbal coercion and/or threats and physical force during the assault.

Bunten was sentenced to five years in prison and 15 years of extended supervision.

You can visit the Wisconsin Sex Offender Registry Website at https://appsdoc.wi.gov/public.