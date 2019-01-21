Superior Skiing: Free This Week

Free Ski Week in Conjunction with Lake Superior Ice Festival

SUPERIOR, Wis.- The heart of the winter brings with it the annual Lake Superior Ice Festival.

In conjunction with the festival, the city of Superior has made all of its cross-country ski trails free through the end of the festival on the 27th.

Over 27 kilometers (about 17 miles) of groomed trails are wide open for use.

They’re broken up into two beginners trails, two intermediate trails, and one advanced trail.

Skiiers all have unique ways of conquering the trails, some even having their four-legged friends pull them along.

Some skiiers tell us, it’s a great way to empty your mind.

“It’s a data dump, so it’s pretty zen, actually,” said Steve Therrien, who’s been skiing for 50 years. “They’ve done a really remarkable job bringing the trails back, ’cause they were in pretty bad shape after our storm last, wonder when, this summer.”

“We’ve got a lot of trees down so they did a fantastic job getting them back in shape.”

The Lake Superior Ice Festival is this Friday through Sunday with Pond Hockey, Bonfires, a Snow Slide, Kid Zone, and more.

You can find out more about the Festival at https://www.lakesuperioricefestival.com/.