Cloquet man Injured in Head-on Crash

The Driver of the Truck was not Injured

BROOKSTON, Minn. – A Cloquet man was transported to a Cloquet hospital following a head on collision Tuesday morning.

The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office says officers responded to a two vehicle collision at approximately 9:18 a.m. in the 4900 Block of Highway 31 in Brookston.

Reports say a southbound passenger car crossed over the center line on a curve heading into oncoming traffic.

The car struck a northbound pickup head on. Both vehicles were a total loss.

The driver of the pickup truck did not sustain any injuries in the accident.

Slippery road conditions and driving too fast for road conditions appear to have contributed to the cause of the crash.