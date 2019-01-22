Glensheen Mansion Offers Flashlight Tours Through March

Flashlight Tours will Happen Every Friday and Saturday Through March 16

DULUTH, Minn. – Duluth’s Glensheen Mansion is bringing back flashlight tours as bitter winter weather continues in the Northland.

The darkened fun will run through Saturday, March 16, with tours taking place every Friday and Saturday from 7:00 – 9:00 p.m.

Included with the price of admission, guests will receive a branded Glensheen Flashlight tour pint glass with a sippy cup cover.

This 21+ event kicks off with a cash bar inside the Carriage House where guests are able to enjoy a beverage prior to starting the tour.

Guests are encouraged to take their filled sippy cup with them on tour.

After the tour, guests can return to the Carriage House to fill up their glass again and explore the estate.

These tours are limited to a smaller number of people.

The max size of each group is ten people which helps create a better sense of connection amongst the group and guide.

The 21+ Flashlight Tour showcases special aspects of the captivating collection in the mansion under a focused beam of the light. When touring the mansion via flashlight, artwork and furnishings come alive with detail. A favorite is the Paris-by-Day, Paris-by-Night lampshade that reveals its enchanting European streetscape in the Living Room.

The Sculpin beer by Ballast Point Brewing will be available for purchase.

Why is Ballast Point’s Sculpin beer featured?

Sculpin and Chester Congdon have a connection.

Shortly after Chester Congdon had invested in iron ore land, he became obsessed with apples. So much so that he started an orchard in Yakima Valley, Washington where the Congdons would build another massive home called the ‘Congdon Castle’. Over time, the fruit business dwindled for the Congdon Orchard and they started growing hops instead. Ballast Point Brewing purchases hops from the Congdon Orchard to brew their popular, Sculpin beer. So guests have the chance to taste Congdon hops on the 21+ Flashlight Tour when they choose Sculpin.

Tickets are $30 and can be purchased by clicking here.