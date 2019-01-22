Holiday Center Supports Local Businesses at Marketplace Tuesday

"It's very motivating and exciting."

DULUTH, Minn.- Locally sourced foods, products and crafts were up for sale from a variety of vendors in Duluth to those walking within the Skywalk system.

Guests also enjoyed food and hair demonstrations.

Belle Adventure Salon owner says she appreciates the Holiday Center for hosting Marketplace Tuesday.

“Its really about collaboration, but also the support they are giving us to set us up for success,” said Therese Spehar

One vendor who normally sells at the Duluth farmer’s market, says it gives him an opportunity to keep his business going in the winter.

“It becomes what I call the hungry time of year,” said owner of Miel Honey and Beeswax products Mark Walter.

“We welcome an opportunity like this to show what we have.”

The market is every Tuesday from 11 am to 1 pm and the holiday center welcomes vendors to join the weekly market.