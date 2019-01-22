Learning About Elementary Schools at Twin Ports School Fair

Parents Talk with Teachers, Get Information

DULUTH, Minn.- Parents got a one stop shop for choosing an elementary school for their kids at the Robert Powless Center on Tuesday night.

The 3rd Annual Twin Ports Area Elementary School Fair allowed parents to talk to teachers and administrators, get enrollment info, and hear about before and after school programs for about 10 different twin ports schools.

The event was organized by Spirit of the Lake Community School.

Organizers say the goal is to create an inclusive, non–competitive space for families to view their options.

“The purpose of this event is to give the people in the Duluth community one place to come find out more about the elementary schools that we have here,” said Angela Mejdrich, Director of Administration for Spirit of the Lake.

“They can come and find out about the different schools, the different models of education that are available, some of the different programs.”

Breakout sessions were held on topics like child development, literacy, and mindful parenting techniques.