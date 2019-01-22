Lourey, Lee vie in Democratic Primary for Senate Seat

Republicans Holds a two Seat Edge in Senate

(AP) – Democrats Stu Lourey and Michelle Lee are vying in a primary for an open state Senate seat.

The District 11 seat opened when Lourey’s father, Tony Lourey, was named state Human Services commissioner earlier this month.

Tuesday’s winner will face Rep. Jason Rarick, a Republican from Pine City, and Legal Marijuana Now candidate John Birrenbach of Pine City in a Feb. 5 general election.

The stakes are high. Republicans hold just a two-seat edge in the Senate with the seat vacant.

The seat has been in Democratic-Farmer-Labor control for decades. While Lourey, a legislative aide to Sen. Tina Smith, has family ties to the seat, Lee won party endorsement over the weekend.

Lee is a former Duluth TV news anchor who ran for Congress in the 8th District last year.