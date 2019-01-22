Man Waving Down Plow Truck hit by car on Highway 53

The Road Conditions Were Snowy and icy

DULUTH, Minn. – A Two Harbors man sustained serious injuries Tuesday morning after being struck by a car on Highway 53.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the 23-year-old male was driving southbound on Highway 53 when his Ford Ranger went into the ditch at Murphy Lake around 5:00 a.m. Tuesday.

The male stood in the lane to wave down a passing plow truck. When the plow truck passed the male fell down and was struck by a Chevrolet Impala.

The male was transported to a local Duluth hospital with serious non-life threatening injuries.

Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash of the Ford Ranger.

The road conditions at the time of the incident were listed as snow and ice covered.