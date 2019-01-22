Memorial Service to be Held Friday for K-9 Haas

Parking is Free for the Memorial Service

DULUTH, Minn. – A public memorial service will be held for K-9 Haas on Friday at the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center.

K-9 Haas was killed earlier this month during a domestic assault call on West Skyline Parkway.

Doors to the service will open at 3:00 p.m. on Friday with the services starting at 4:00 p.m. in the Harborside Ballroom at the DECC.

K-9 Haas was only three years old when he was shot and killed by the suspect who took his own life.

His handler Officer Aaron Haller was also shot and survived his injuries.

Officer Haller is expected to speak with the memorial service.

Parking is free for the memorial. No pets will be allowed.