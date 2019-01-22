Opposing Groups Rally Outside Women’s Health Center on the 46th Anniversary of Roe v. Wade

The 7-2 decision protected women's privacy rights under the 14th Amendment.

DULUTH, Minn.- On January 22, 1973, a Supreme Court ruling established a woman’s legal right to choose abortion and after forty six years communities are still divided in their opinions on this controversial topic.

A large cross held in the air as a pro–life group walks back and forth in front of the only abortion clinic in Duluth.

Cars honking in agreement as the group expressed their stance with signs.

Although the Roe v. Wade ruling allows women the choice of abortion, Duluth based Pro–Life Ministries believes abortion goes against faith and the creation of man.

“Were motivated that God created humans in his own image,”said Pro-Life Ministries Director Tom Schaer.

“I think even before conception he’s got the plan figured out and has stamped each one of our individual DNA makeup, so that we could be born and become the people he’s got in mind for us to be.”

The crowd also included several people who came out to support the choice of abortion.

“For one women are often the victims of domestic violence and sexual assault, which puts them in situations of unwanted pregnancies,” said Heather Bradford, an organizer for the Feminist Justice League.

“Compared to men, women are economically disadvantaged. We’re one of eight countries in the world that don’t off paid or any kind of maternity leave, so there isn’t really a system of support.”

As the rally continued respect was given by everyone as opposing sides stood with each other to share their very different opinions.

Recent studies show that there have been more than 60 million abortions since the 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling.