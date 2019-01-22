Prep Basketball: Kirk’s Triple-Double Pushes ‘Topper Girls, Soumis’s Buzzer-Beater Wins It for Hawks Boys

The Duluth Marshall girls got their seventh straight win on Tuesday night.

DULUTH, Minn. – In girls basketball action, Grace Kirk finished with a triple double as Duluth Marshall got the win at home against Superior Tuesday night.

Gianna Kneepkens led all scorers with 35 points as the Hilltoppers extended their win streak to seven games.

In boys basketball action, Peter Soumis hit a buzzer-beating three to give Hermantown the win over Grand Rapids 79-76.

Soumis finished with 21 points while Connor Bich led the Hawks with 27.