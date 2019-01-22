Prep Boys Hockey: Greyhounds, Rails Snap Winless Streaks

The Duluth East and Proctor boys hockey teams each snap their winless streaks on Tuesday night.

DULUTH, Minn. – Jack Fitzgerald puts up a hat trick at home as the Duluth East boys hockey team snapped a three-game winless streak as they topped Forest Lake 8-3 Tuesday night at the Heritage Center.

In other boys hockey action, Reece Ward and Ben Harnell each scored three times as Proctor got the home win over Ely 9-4 at the St. Luke’s Sports and Event Center.