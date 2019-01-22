Prep Girls Hockey: Mirage Take Down Lumberjacks, Northern Stars Light Up Spartans

Proctor/Hermantown wrapped up their home schedule with a win over Cloquet-Esko-Carlton.

HERMANTOWN, Minn. – In their final home game of the season, the Proctor/Hermantown girls hockey team knocked off Cloquet-Esko-Carlton 5-1 Tuesday night at the Hermantown Ice Arena.

Ashley Hanson, Dehli Heikes, Alyssa Watkins, Aurora Opsahl and Michaela Phinney all scored for the Mirage, who will wrap up their season Saturday at Mound Westonka. Dana Jones was the lone goal scorer for the Lumberjacks.

In other girls action, Hannah Martin scored her first three varsity goals on her birthday as Duluth blasts Superior 10-3 at the Heritage Center.

Cassie McClure chipped in with two goals as the Northern Stars put up their highest goal total since February 2006.