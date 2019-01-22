Snow Clean-up following Winter Storm

Break out the shovels, the snow is back

DULUTH, MN – Following the snowy mess that we got overnight in the Northland, many folks were out and about clearing up.

Many were prepared for a snowfall of this magnitude, but for one community, the idea of teamwork is what gets the snow off the ice for kids to play on it.

“When the parents all come together and everyone puts in a little of effort the parents are able to make some bonds and hopefully that will carry on in the future” said Dylan Mills.

Mills also said he is a third-generation volunteer when it comes to clearing off the snow at the Portman ice rinks and hopes that it continues for generations to come.

Back to clearing snow the more old-fashioned way with a snowblower, Gaynelle Johnson states that “it’s not just about shoveling for your letter carrier, but emergency people. If you get firefighters or EMT’s that need to get to your house for an emergency, and they are slipping and sliding on ice, it’s not just done for one group of people.”

With many more months of winter still expected, we can expect more snowfall here in the Northland area.