St. Louis County Board Gives Final Approval for Special Election for Stauber’s Seat

Primary to be Held on May 4

DULUTH, Minn. – The St. Louis County Board has given final approval for a special election to begin the process of filling the vacated seat held formerly by Congressman Pete Stauber.

According to officials the primary will be held on May 4 followed by an August 13 general election.

The filing period will begin February 19 and will go through March 5.

Stauber’s is the 5th District, which covers cities of Proctor, Hermantown, Rice Lake, and the Arc of Townships that surround Duluth.

You can see a full map of the 5th District by clicking here: https://www.stlouiscountymn.gov/our-county/board-of-commissioners/members.