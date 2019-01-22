Stu Lourey Takes Win In DFL Primary For Dist. 11 Senate Seat

DULUTH, Minn. – Stu Lourey took the win Tuesday night over Michelle Lee in the primary for the DFL State Senate Dist. 11 race.

Lourey will now face off against GOP candidate and current State Rep. Jason Rarick and Legal Marijuana Now candidate John “Sparky” Birrenbach in the general election on Feb. 5.

Lourey is the son of current Dist. 11 Senator Tony Lourey who is leaving his post to join Gov. Tim Walz’s administration.

Here are the primary election results.

Stu Lourey (DFL): 1,933 (53.24%)

Michelle Lee (DFL): 1,698 (46.76%)

Jason Rarick (GOB), 689

John “Sparky” Birrenbach (LMN): 69

Lourey released the following statement Tuesday night:

“The support I’ve received from across the district is humbling, and I’m honored by all of the work our coalition and our volunteers have done to show up with their energy, passion, and ideas during this campaign. Together, we worked to spread our message of fighting for affordable health care, strong schools, access to broadband and good jobs–because that’s what we all want for our families and our communities.

“I am so grateful to win the DFL Primary today and I want to thank Michelle Lee for bringing her voice to the conversation and running an issues-driven campaign.

“Over the next two weeks, I’ll be continuing to talk to even more voters to hear more voices and to earn their vote, so I can bring all of our voices to the Capitol.

“Thank you to all of the voters who braved the weather today, to make sure their voices are heard.”