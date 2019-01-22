Superior Crash Victim Identified

The Crash Remains Under Investigation

SUPERIOR, Wis. – A man who died after his vehicle went over the side of the Belknap Street and US Highway 2 viaduct in Superior has been identified.

Authorities say the victim of the crash was 60-year-old Jeffrey Dean Alexander of Superior.

Police believe icy road conditions were a contributing factor in the crash.

Alexander’s vehicle was traveling west on Belknap Street Monday morning when it went over the bridge railing falling approximately 35 feet to the ground.

The crash remains under investigation with the assistance of the Wisconsin State Patrol.