The Lake Superior Ice Festival Cometh

Snow Slide is Up as City Gears Up

SUPERIOR, Wis.- Every year the Lake Superior Ice Festival promises to be bigger and better, showing that cold and snow doesn’t keep Northlanders inside, but brings them outside in a big way.

A fan favorite at the free festival, the big snow slide is already up, towering over Barker’s Island Marina.

Attendees this year have some new attractions to look forward to.

These include a Curling Bonspiel, a sauna, and an Ice Sculpture Clue Hunt.

“I think people around here realize that winter is just part of who we are, and doing a ice festival doesn’t seem silly to anyone here, and doing it in below 0 temps,” said Nikky Farmakers, Director of Marketing with Travel Superior.

“So I think people come to enjoy what makes us enjoy this area so much, winter.”

The event also features a kid zone, stock car ice racing, ornate ice sculptures, and more.

Cross-country ski trails are also open for free in the city of Superior throughout the end of the festival.

Fair warning, the weather will be bitterly cold.

However, organizers assure that plenty of areas at the festival will be heated.