Wisconsin Evers to Deliver First State of the State Speech

Evers Will Speak at 7:00 p.m.

(AP Photo/Andy Manis)

MADISON, Wis. – New Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers is set to deliver his first State of the State speech to the Republican-controlled Legislature.

Evers, a Democrat, is slated to speak in the state Assembly chambers at 7 p.m. It will be the first time in eight years someone other than former Republican Gov. Scott Walker has delivered the address. Evers narrowly defeated Walker in November’s elections.

Tensions are already running high between Evers and GOP legislators after Republican leaders passed lame-duck legislation that weakened Evers’ powers.

He’s currently embroiled in a fight over a GOP-authored bill guaranteeing health insurance coverage for pre-existing conditions. Evers wants numerous changes to the bill, including preventing insurance plans from setting annual and lifetime limits, coverage for mothers and newborns and prescription drug coverage.