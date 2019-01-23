American Airlines Comes to Duluth Int. Airport with Direct Flights to Chicago

New service will provide affordability for Duluth travelers.

DULUTH, Minn.- American Airlines brings this new direct service to provide even more affordability to travelers in Duluth.

Starting in May four daily non–stop flights will be offered two from Duluth and two returns from O’Hare in Chicago.

It has been a three year process to get these American Airlines flights in motion, but airport officials are hoping this will help increase competition between carriers to keep fares low.

Tom Werner, Executive Director for Duluth Airport Authority said “Having competition for air service that connects Duluth, Northeast Minnesota, and Northwest Wisconsin with a larger world is an economic driver.”

“It improves the quality of life for residents by connecting them to the world. So having that competition provides more options at lower fares,” said Werner.

Mayor Larson believes the new partnership with American Airlines is great for economic growth in Duluth.

“This is a lot of confidence for an airline to come into a market to offer two flights a day and to really set up shop here,” said Mayor Larson. “It is great for our passengers for residents and business to have that reliability.”

Airport official also recently announced they are planning for non–stop flights to Denver as well as offering a test package deal to Nashville Tennessee with Sun Country Charters later this Spring.

Currently, United Airlines offers three direct flights to O’Hare and Delta offers five to the Twin Cities from the Duluth International Airport.

American Airlines tickets will go on sale starting January 28th.

Service to and from Chicago will begin operating on May 23rd.