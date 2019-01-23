Arrowhead EMS Conference Begins

DULUTH, MN- The 39th Annual Arrowhead Emergency Response Association kicked off Wednesday afternoon, spanning over the next four days at the DECC here in Duluth.

During the event, EMS services personnel will go through different sets of training learning new ways to treat patients.

Adam Shadiow, the Executive Director at Arrowhead EMS Association stated that “their end goal for the conference is to provide continuing education units to people that are looking to re-certify either as an EMR, EMT, or Paramedic”.

One special keynote speaker during this event will be a first responder from the Vegas shooting back in October. All in all, this event is expecting more than six hundred volunteers.