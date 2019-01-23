Bethel Church Takes Northlanders to Hawaii with Luau

Luau Fundraiser Held

SUPERIOR, Wis.- Folks at the Bethel Lutheran Church in Superior got a taste of the tropics tonight, at the church’s annual Hawaiian luau.

The church was dressed in tiki heads and the people in lays, as attendees dined on Hawaiian food and fruits, the winter not stopping them from having fun in the island sun.

“It’s Hawaiian, in the dead of cold, in January,” said Pam Schultz, co-organizer of the event. “So that’s what we were hoping for. To have a fun something to do in the cold of the winter of January.”

The event was hosted by the church’s fundraising committee, the next event celebrating Mardi Gras in March.