Bong Veterans Historical Center to Host Three Escape Rooms

The Richard I. Bong Veterans Historical Center is Celebrating 2018 Attendance Numbers, Three New Escape Rooms will Also Debut in February

SUPERIOR, Wisc. – Exciting, new adventures are in store for the Richard I. Bong Veterans Historical Center in Superior.

The Center is celebrating an increase of nearly 1,300 paid visitors in 2018 compared to 2017.

This is the second highest attendance increase in the center’s history and the highest paid attendance in ten years.

“We have continued our commitment to providing the highest level of programming and marketing of the Center,” said Executive Director Hayes Scriven.

In 2018 the Center opened a new P-38 Experience allowing visitors to walk underneath the iconic airplane.

Scriven says the Center also unveiled two new displays as well as the first rotating exhibit in over seven years.

The successful year was rounded out with four traditional speaker programs in addition to eight special events.

“This year the Center really focused on building community around the museum,” said Scriven. “This year we co-hosted a Memorial Day BBQ, Roosevelts Live on the 4th of July, and a Veterans to the BWCA Trip. All three of those events were geared towards letting the community know that we are a museum for everyone,” said Scriven.

In 2019, the Center is hosting “Escape the Bong” brought to you by Heritage Window and Door.

The three-day event will run February 7 – 9.

Multiple escape rooms will test your deduction and puzzle solving skills.

Each room is designed for an hour of problem solving fun. Each room has its own unique mission and experience.

Rooms:

FDR Bunker: While touring FDR’s World War II bunker deep below the streets of New York you have been accidentally locked inside! FDR hid the code to get out somewhere in the subterranean hideaway. It’s up to you to find it!

Deadly Deer Camp: You have wandered onto the wrong man’s property! He will give you one hour to solve his puzzles; otherwise, you might end up on the menu! (Not recommended for under 13 years of age.)

Door to Doomsday: As a member of a Minuteman missile crew, you have to decide…is launching the right thing to do? Will you save the world and be the hero? or will doomsday be on your head? This room has been custom built just for the Bong Center.

All the funds raised from the three day event will go to the education programs of the Center.

Click here to purchase tickets today!