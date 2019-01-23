City of Duluth Informs Residents on Upcoming Dredging

Dredging Harbor to Stop Erosion

DULUTH, Minn.- The city of Duluth hosted a public information meeting on park point, to go over the upcoming harbor dredging, taking place this summer.

Over 100,000 cubic yards of clean sands and clay will be dredged out of the Duluth-Superior harbor and placed along Minnesota point near the Wisconsin Entry.

The city says this is totally safe, and should temporarily protect the beach against shore erosion.

“The city wanted to make sure that the public knows that this is happening because they’re gonna see the equipment out on the lake instead of in the estuary where they usually sit,” said Natural Resource Coordinator Diane Desotelle. “And you might see some sediment and some turbidity during the summer.”

Officials say the work should end near next fall, and residents are still encouraged to get out and enjoy the beach.