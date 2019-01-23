Cook Homicide Suspect Pleads Guilty to Killing Girlfriend

Sentencing is Scheduled for February 25

DULUTH, Minn. – An Indiana man has pleaded guilty to killing his girlfriend and burying her remains in a shallow grave on a property near Cook.

Forty-year-old Daniel Lynn pleaded guilty to second-degree murder without intent on Wednesday for the murder of 28-year-old Christina Woods.

Woods’ remains were found on July 2 in a shallow grave on a property owned by Lynn’s family in Beatty Township.

Investigators found a fire pit on the property that included metal buttons from jeans and a necklace.

Sentencing is scheduled for February 25.