Duluth Intl. Airport Announces American Airlines Service to Chicago

The Service Will add Four Daily Flights

DULUTH, Minn. – Duluth International Airport officials along with Duluth Mayor Emily Larson held a news conference Wednesday afternoon to announce the addition of American Airlines direct daily flights to and from Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport.

The service will add four daily flights; two originating from Chicago and two originating from Duluth. The airport currently offers three daily nonstop flights to Chicago through United Airlines.

“We’re thrilled to bring American Airlines to the Duluth International Airport,” said Tom Werner, Executive Director for the Duluth International Airport. “They have over 90 years of experience in aviation and a reputation for excellent customer service. Duluth now has the largest airlines in the world serving this region and offering connections to more destinations than ever before.”

Tickets will go on sale January 28 with flights beginning on May 23.

Starting in May direct flights to Nashville, Tennessee will be offered by Sun Country Charters as a packaged deal with a hotel stay and excursions.

The airport’s spokesperson, Natalie Peterson, told FOX 21 in November the airport is pursuing Denver, Colorado as a possible third hub for direct flights.