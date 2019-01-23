Fitger’s to Host Cutest Puppy Contest Saturday

The Annual John Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon Cutest Puppy of the Northland Contest is Happening Saturday, January 26 at 11:00 a.m.

DULUTH, Minn. – Calling all cute puppies of the Northland!

You’re invited to bring your puppy, or stop by to witness the annual John Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon Cutest Puppy Contest on Saturday, January 26.

The event is taking place at the Fitger’s Complex in Duluth. Registration is free and will start at 11:00 a.m. Saturday.

This event is free and open to the public.

Voting will begin at 12:00 p.m. and closes at 2:00 p.m.

An award ceremony will take place as soon as judges tally votes, at approximately 2:15 p.m.

Registration will be open for the first 40 puppies who arrive! Your puppy must be between four to nine months old.

IMPORTANT: Vaccinations DHLPP and Rabies Must be up to date and you must provide veterinary records as proof – No exceptions!

Liability waiver: Signature is required at registration/check-in. Retractable leashes are discouraged. Standard leashes 6 feet or shorter are recommended. If a retractable leash is used, you will need to keep it locked at 6 feet or shorter.

Clean up: Owners will be responsible to clean up after their puppy. No other animals will be allowed to register.