Hairball Coming to Wessman Arena in April

Tickets are on Sale now

SUPERIOR, Wis. – The popular 80’s cover band, Hairball is coming to the Wessman Arena on Saturday, April 6.

Joining them on stage will be special guest Chris Hawkey – 3 Decades of Rock.

Tickets are $20 in advance or $25 at the door. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets are on sale now and are available at Wessman Arena, Dodgie’s, UWS Athletic Department, or online at twinportsnightlife.com.